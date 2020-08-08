The Daily Acca: Barcelona to see off Napoli
There are two more Champions League fixtures for Paul Robinson tonight, and he is predicting a comfortable win for Barcelona. Here are his selections:
- Back Barcelona @ 8/13
- Back Bayern Munich & BTTS @ 17/10
- Back Under 1.5 Goals in Chievo v Spezia @ 15/8
The Acca pays approximately 12/1
Barca to lay down a marker
Bet 1: Back Barcelona @ 8/13 - KO 20:00 BST
Barcelona and Napoli drew 1-1 in Naples back in February, but I can't imagine that Barcelona will be run as close at the Nou Camp.
Things aren't great at Barca at present, but they are still a very good team, and they did win four of their last five La Liga fixtures.
The Italians are on the up under Gennaro Gattuso, but unless they win this competition, they won't be playing Champions League football next season. It is just too early in their development for me to take them seriously here.
Blues to grab a goal in Germany
Bet 2: Back Bayern Munich & BTTS 17/10 - KO 20:00 BST
Bayern Munich are looking increasingly threatening, and they wrapped up the Bundesliga in fine style, seeing off more than one challenger.
Chelsea had a disappointing end to their domestic campaign, as while they secured Champions League football, they flopped in the FA Cup Final.
They are 3-0 down from the first leg at Stamford Bridge, so they have little to no chance of qualifying, but they should be capable of scoring a goal at the Allianz Arena.
Cagey first leg in Italy
Bet 3: Back Under 1.5 Goals in Chievo v Spezia @ 15/8 - KO 20:00 BST
We finish with the first leg of the Serie B semi-final play-off between Chievo and Spezia, and I can't see there being many goals.
These two clubs have already met twice this season, and while the latest one had four goals, the other finished 0-0.
Since Spezia returned from lockdown, five of their 10 matches saw this selection land - four of which came from their last five.
Chievo, meanwhile, have had some low-scoring affairs of their own of late, with their three latest outings finishing 1-0, 1-0 and 1-1.
Daily Acca 2019/20 P/L
Wagered: 328pts
Returned: 362.65pts
P/L: +34.65pts
Multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.