The Daily Acca: Barcelona to see off Napoli

Barca to lay down a marker

Bet 1: Back Barcelona @ 8/13 - KO 20:00 BST

Barcelona and Napoli drew 1-1 in Naples back in February, but I can't imagine that Barcelona will be run as close at the Nou Camp.

Things aren't great at Barca at present, but they are still a very good team, and they did win four of their last five La Liga fixtures.

The Italians are on the up under Gennaro Gattuso, but unless they win this competition, they won't be playing Champions League football next season. It is just too early in their development for me to take them seriously here.

Blues to grab a goal in Germany

Bet 2: Back Bayern Munich & BTTS 17/10 - KO 20:00 BST

Bayern Munich are looking increasingly threatening, and they wrapped up the Bundesliga in fine style, seeing off more than one challenger.

Chelsea had a disappointing end to their domestic campaign, as while they secured Champions League football, they flopped in the FA Cup Final.

They are 3-0 down from the first leg at Stamford Bridge, so they have little to no chance of qualifying, but they should be capable of scoring a goal at the Allianz Arena.

Cagey first leg in Italy

Bet 3: Back Under 1.5 Goals in Chievo v Spezia @ 15/8 - KO 20:00 BST

We finish with the first leg of the Serie B semi-final play-off between Chievo and Spezia, and I can't see there being many goals.

These two clubs have already met twice this season, and while the latest one had four goals, the other finished 0-0.

Since Spezia returned from lockdown, five of their 10 matches saw this selection land - four of which came from their last five.

Chievo, meanwhile, have had some low-scoring affairs of their own of late, with their three latest outings finishing 1-0, 1-0 and 1-1.

