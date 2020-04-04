The Daily Acca: Back to Belarus

BATE to kick-start their campaign

Bet 1: Back BATE & BTTS @ 21/10 - KO 15:30 BST

Last year's runners-up and probably Belarus' most well known team, BATE Borisov, have made a poor start to the campaign.

Kirill Alshevsky's side beat Dinamo Minsk in the cup, but in the league, they have played two and lost two. 3-1 and 2-1 away defeats highlight a defensive vulnerability, and it's worth noting that despite winning both legs of their cup tie, they failed to keep a clean sheet.

Opponents, Ruh Brest, are new to the top flight following promotion from the second tier. They pulled off a shock win at Dinamo Minsk, before being beaten at home last time.

I really can't see them taking anything from today's game, but they should be able to at least breach the BATE defence.

Champions to take the points

Bet 2: Back Dinamo Brest & BTTS @ 13/5 - KO 17:30 BST

Dinamo Brest are the reigning champions of Belarus, and they have four points from a possible six so far this term. They are also through in the cup - albeit on penalties after a couple of draws.

The visitors this afternoon are Slavia, and they finished in eighth place last season. They have won one and lost one this time around, but they did have a convincing 7-0 aggregate cup victory.

When these two last met (in August 2019), Dinamo Brest ran out 4-2 winners, and I expect another win with both teams scoring today.

Nicaraguan leaders to let down favourite backers

Bet 3: Back Real Madriz & Draw @ 13/10 - KO 23:00 BST

We finish in the Nicaraguan Primera Division, and I am backing leaders, Managua, to fail to win at Real Madriz.

The Clausura pacesetters saw a four match winning streak come to an end at home to Real Esteli earlier in the week, as they were held to a 1-1 draw.

I have a few concerns about their results away from home, as although they have won four of seven on the road this term, in the Apertura phase of the campaign, they recorded just two victories from nine.

The hosts are only eighth of 10 in the standings, but they have won their last two at home - both without conceding a goal. They also held Managua when they last met on this ground.

