The Daily Acca: Gorodeya to give BATE Borisov a real test

BATE's stuttering start to continue

Bet 1: Back Gorodeya & Draw @ 13/10 - KO 15:00 BST

BATE's quest to regain their crown hasn't started in the most ideal fashion, as after five games of the new season, they have already been been beaten twice, and they were held at home last weekend.

Today they travel to Gorodeya, a side who have bounced back from losing their opening two games. They have since won all three of their matches - without even conceding a goal.

It is also interesting to note that last year's seventh placed finishers beat BATE in this fixture last term.

Champions to show their class

Bet 2: Back Dinamo Brest @ 17/10 - KO 17:00 BST

This fixture between Dinamo Brest and Shakhtyor Soligorsk is a clash between last year's champions, against the team that finished in third place.

The pair of them are both at the wrong end of the table this time around however, although it is still early days.

The selection picked up their first league home win of the campaign last time they played in front of their own fans, and perhaps even more telling, they beat Shakhtyor in the cup, on this ground, in the middle of March.

The visitors have gone four without a win in all competitions - losing two, drawing two, and scoring just the one goal. They just aren't in good enough form to be considered for a result today.

Home advantage to prove the difference

Bet 3: Back Diriangen FC @ 13/10 - KO 02:00 BST (Sun)

We finish in Nicaragua, for the first leg of the Clausura Semi-final between Diriangen and Real Esteli.

The hosts had to come through a tie against Juventus Managua earlier this week to reach this stage, but they won 1-0, and that extended their unbeaten run to five outings - three wins and two draws.

The visitors finished second in the regular phase of the campaign, which means they got straight to this stage. They won their last two away games, however, they were beaten on this ground on March 15th, and Diriangen come into the tie on the back of six straight home victories.