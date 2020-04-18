The Daily Acca: BATE Borisov to continue their recovery

BATE to stamp their authority

Bet 1: Back BATE & BTTS @ 11/4 - KO 18:00 BST

BATE Borisov are the biggest name in Belarusian football, but their run of 13 straight league titles came to an end last year, and they lost their opening two matches of this campaign.

Kirill Alshevsky has got his team back on track since though, as they beat Ruh Brest and Minsk, pushing them up to eighth in the table.

Today they host Torpedo BelAZ, one of the early front-runners in the division. Last year's sixth placed finishers are up in second, having taken nine points from a possible 12.

They were beaten on their latest away outing though, and last season they lost seven of their 15 on the road - including a 4-1 defeat on this ground. They were also beaten at home by BATE - this time, by a 1-2 scoreline.

Shock winners to fail in follow-up bid

Bet 2: Back Chinandega & Draw @ 10/11 - KO 22:00 BST

Deportivo Ocotal, pulled off quite the shock during the week as they went to Juventus Managua, and ended a run of results that had seen them take just one point from seven league matches.

Their hosts tonight are Chinandega, a team who have lost their last three. Two of those were away from home though, and two of their opponents are currently in the top three in the Nicaraguan top flight.

Prior to that they had also beaten Juventus Managua - by a 4-0 scoreline, and they also went to Municipal Jalapa, and won 1-0.

Almost even money for them to avoid defeat is just massive value, for me, and wouldn't even put you off backing them to win at 5/2 - a result which they achieved when they last met Deportivo Ocotal at home.

Four and out for Walter Ferretti

Bet 3: Back Managua @ 4/5 - KO 22:00 BST

Walter Ferretti are finishing the Clausura semester of the season with a wet sail, as they travel to the leaders on the back of four straight victories.

They are just two points off second place, but they would need both Real Esteli and Diriangen to slip-up, as this is the final game of the regular season.

It's also worth noting that three of those four recent wins were on home soil, and on their travels they have actually lost three of their last four.

The selection are seven points clear at the top, but they will want to keep their momentum going heading into the Final Series.

They are unbeaten in 11 in the league - eight wins and three draws, and their home record this term reads played eight, won seven and drawn one. As recently as Thursday, they beat Municipal Jalapa 6-1.

