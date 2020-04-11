The Daily Acca: Nicaraguan leaders to fail to deliver

Leaders to be Torpedoed

Bet 1: Back Torpedo BelAZ @ 23/20 - KO 14:00 BST

A 2-0 defeat at Dinamo Minsk ended Torpedo BelAZ's 100% start to the season, but I am taking them to end another team's perfect record today.

Their opponents, FC Energetik-BGU Minsk, have played three and won three - which includes a 3-1 success against BATE.

They only finished 12th of 16 last term though, and seven of their 15 on the road ended in defeat.

The hosts meanwhile, finished in sixth place - winning seven of their 15 on this ground. They have recorded victories in four of their last six league matches at home, and they should be able to make it five from seven this afternoon.

Points to be shared at Gorodeya

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Gorodeya v Dinamo Minsk @ 12/5 - KO 16:00 BST

Gorodeya won a pretty dire encounter at Belshina last Friday - a set piece made the difference in a 1-0 win. It gave them their first three points of the season though, and I expect last year's seventh placed finishers to pick up another point today.

The visitors are Dinamo Minsk. They too put a pair of defeats behind them last Friday by winning 2-0 at home. They were very good from the bits I saw, but their overall away record doesn't look great.

Including last year, they haven't won any of their last six away games in the league - drawing three and losing three. They did win six of their 15 on their travels last term, but they actually lost 3-1 at Gorodeya.

Managua to falter away from home

Bet 3: Back Deportivo Las Sabanas or Draw @ 6/5 - KO 23:00 BST

As has become our custom, we finish in Nicaragua, for a game in which I believe that the league leaders will fail to take all three points.

Managua are top of the Clausura, with just three games to go. They are three points clear of their nearest rivals, and with two home games to come, a draw here wouldn't be too bad a result.

Deportivo Las Sabanas are second from bottom with just 11 points from their 15 outings, however, their recent form is decent enough.

It's just one defeat in six for the hosts, and at home they are currently four unbeaten - three draws and one win. Despite topping the division, the visitors have won just two of their last five on their travels.

