The Daily Acca: Burnley to pick up their first win

West Brom to have another reality check

Bet 1: Back Burnley @ 11/5 - KO 17:30 BST

The Baggies are yet to win since their return to the Premier League, as they have played four, lost three and drawn one. They should really have beaten Chelsea, but they blew a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 in their last home match.

The Clarets have hardly set the world alight either, in fact they have played three and lost three. Two of those were away from home, but matches against Leicester, Southampton and Newcastle, should still have yielded more points.

Sean Dyche's men know how to battle through adversity at this level though, which can't be said for Slaven Bilić's side yet. Burnley are a big price to win at the Hawthorns, and if they can keep it tight at the back, they should be able to score a couple against this West Brom defence.

Goals to flow in Italy

Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Verona v Genoa @ 9/10 - KO 19:45 BST

The hosts have made a decent start to their Serie A campaign - winning two and losing one. The defeat did come on their latest outing, but it was away from home.

Genoa opened up with a 4-1 thumping of Crotone, but they were brought back down to earth last time - losing 6-0 at Napoli.

I am expecting more goals this evening, as the visitors are on a run of eight consecutive league matches to have three or more, and five of Verona's last seven here have followed suit.

Expect a high-scoring affair at Elland Road

Bet 3: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Leeds v Wolves @ 21/20 - KO 20:00 BST

The Premier League has been all about the goals so far this season, which means I can't resist a go on Overs at odds-against.

Leeds have tightened up a bit since a pair of 4-3's to begin their campaign, but it's worth noting that they have still continued to find the net in every game played back in the top flight.

Wolves have been a bit of a mixed bag so far this term - winning two and losing two - with the 4-0 loss at West Ham being very out-of-character.

Both teams have had two out of four games end with three goals or more, and hopefully it will be three out of five by the end of the night.

