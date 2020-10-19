The Daily Acca: Burnley to pick up their first win
Injury time equalisers cost Paul Robinson a 10/1 Daily Acca win yesterday, but he's back to make amends today with an 11/1 shot to kick off the week. Here are his selections:
- Back Burnley @ 11/5
- Back Over 2.5 Goals in Verona v Genoa @ 9/10
- Back Over 2.5 Goals in Leeds v Wolves @ 21/20
The Acca pays approximately 11/1
West Brom to have another reality check
Bet 1: Back Burnley @ 11/5 - KO 17:30 BST
The Baggies are yet to win since their return to the Premier League, as they have played four, lost three and drawn one. They should really have beaten Chelsea, but they blew a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 in their last home match.
The Clarets have hardly set the world alight either, in fact they have played three and lost three. Two of those were away from home, but matches against Leicester, Southampton and Newcastle, should still have yielded more points.
Sean Dyche's men know how to battle through adversity at this level though, which can't be said for Slaven Bilić's side yet. Burnley are a big price to win at the Hawthorns, and if they can keep it tight at the back, they should be able to score a couple against this West Brom defence.
Goals to flow in Italy
Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Verona v Genoa @ 9/10 - KO 19:45 BST
The hosts have made a decent start to their Serie A campaign - winning two and losing one. The defeat did come on their latest outing, but it was away from home.
Genoa opened up with a 4-1 thumping of Crotone, but they were brought back down to earth last time - losing 6-0 at Napoli.
I am expecting more goals this evening, as the visitors are on a run of eight consecutive league matches to have three or more, and five of Verona's last seven here have followed suit.
Expect a high-scoring affair at Elland Road
Bet 3: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Leeds v Wolves @ 21/20 - KO 20:00 BST
The Premier League has been all about the goals so far this season, which means I can't resist a go on Overs at odds-against.
Leeds have tightened up a bit since a pair of 4-3's to begin their campaign, but it's worth noting that they have still continued to find the net in every game played back in the top flight.
Wolves have been a bit of a mixed bag so far this term - winning two and losing two - with the 4-0 loss at West Ham being very out-of-character.
Both teams have had two out of four games end with three goals or more, and hopefully it will be three out of five by the end of the night.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 41pts
Returned: 0pts
P/L: -41pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
Recommended bets
Back Burnley @ 11/5
Back Over 2.5 Goals in Verona v Genoa @ 9/10
Back Over 2.5 Goals in Leeds v Wolves @ 21/20
The Acca pays approximately 11/1
Multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.