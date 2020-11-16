The Daily Acca: Plenty of goals in League One

Goals to flow at Home Park

Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Plymouth v Portsmouth @ 3/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

The Pilgrims head into the fixture in good form having won their last four matches in a row - two in the league and two in the cups.

Their record at home this season is excellent - 16 wins from a possible 18 - but they kept just two clean sheets during that run.

Pompey are two places higher in the table, but they have played a game more. They have actually done better on the road than they have at home this year - winning four and drawing one. They scored 12 goals across those five fixtures, but kept just two clean sheets.

Spoils to be shared in Brazil

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Coritiba v Bahia @ 19/10 - KO 21:00 GMT

In Brazil's top flight, Coritiba and Bahia take each other on tonight, and I am finding it hard to split them.

The hosts have won just three of nine at home this season, with two of their last four ending all square.

Bahia have won their last three on the bounce - two domestic and one intercontinental - but all three of them were on their own patch.

Away from home it's just one win in nine in the league, and while I can't see them losing here, I find it hard to imagine them winning.

No clean sheets with Bragantino involved

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Botafogo v Bragantino @ 8/11 - KO 23:00 GMT

It's 19th versus 18th in Brazil's Serie A tonight, and while I am not sure which way the game will go, there should be goals at both ends.

The main reason for that is the away results for the visitors. Despite not winning any of their 10 on their travels this year, this selection has landed in nine of them.

Botafogo, meanwhile, have seen four of their last five end with both teams scoring, and when they met in the reverse fixture, it finished 1-1.

