The Daily Acca: Foxes to be held by Aston Villa

No hope for Orleans

Bet 1: Back Lens @ 1/2 - KO 19:45 GMT

Lens are fourth in the French second tier and this evening they take on Orleans, who are bottom.

The hosts aren't in the best form, but they put two defeats behind them by winning 2-0 at Paris FC last Monday, and they have won eight of their 13 in front of their own fans this season.

The visitors have been beaten in five of their last six matches, and away from home it's four losses out of five. They are well adrift at the foot of the table, and it's hard to see them closing that gap here.

Spoils to be shared at the King Power

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Leicester v Aston Villa @ 15/4 - KO 20:00 GMT

The Foxes are a short price to win against Aston Villa tonight, but it's not one I am willing to bet on as they have won just two of their eight Premier League matches in 2020, and they didn't manage to beat Dean Smith's men in either leg of their Carabao Cup semi.

Admittedly, Villa have been pretty poor of late - four straight defeats in all competitions, but they should have at least got a draw against Spurs, and they ran Manchester City pretty close at Wembley last Sunday.

If the visitors turn up and put a performance, they are more than capable of getting a point at the King Power.

No late night excitement in Argentina

Bet 3: Back Under 1.5 Goals in Union v Velez @ 29/20 - KO 22:00 GMT

We finish in Argentina for a clash between Union and Velez that looks like it won't have many goals at all.

Union drew 0-0 on their latest outing in front of their own fans, and prior to that they had had a trio of 1-0 scorelines in the space of four home games.

Velez won 4-0 in their last away game, but that ended a run of six straight away matches to see this selection land, and I can't imagine that they will have the same joy against the Union defence.

