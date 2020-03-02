To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

The Daily Acca: Arsenal to progress in the FA Cup

Portsmouth manager - Kenny Jackett
Kenny Jackett has Portsmouth in fantastic form
There was an 11/2 Daily Acca winner for Paul Robinson yesterday, and he's aiming to kick off the week with a 28/1 shot. Here are his selections:

- Back Arsenal & BTTS @ 9/5
- Back Nottingham Forest @ 13/8
- Back Paris FC @ 29/10

The Acca pays approximately 28/1

Pompey to put up a fight

Bet 1: Back Arsenal & BTTS @ 9/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

The Gunners crashed out of the Europa League on Thursday, and they face a tricky game at Portsmouth in the FA Cup this evening.

Kenny Jackett's side haven't been beaten at home since a 4-0 loss to Southampton in the EFL Cup, and they have won 14 of their last 15.

That being said, this is Mikel Arteta's only chance of winning a trophy with Arsenal this season, and it's likely their only possible route into Europe.

I expect a strong side for the visitors, and for the most part, they have been pretty good under Arteta. They should win, but I doubt that they will keep a clean sheet.

Woodgate to come under further pressure

Bet 2: Back Nottingham Forest @ 13/8 - KO 19:45 GMT

Nottingham Forest have one of the best away records in the Championship, while Middlesbrough are 22nd overall and 23rd when it comes to the form table.

Sabri Lamouchi's men are overpriced to record their ninth victory on the road this season - a win that would see them move within one point of Fulham in third.

The Boro have lost their last three - all without scoring a goal. They are the lowest scorers in the division - four behind the next worst record - and they were recently beaten at the Riverside by Luton Town.

Lens to be turned over in Paris

Bet 3: Back Paris FC @ 29/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

The selection finished fourth in Ligue Two last season, but things haven't gone to plan this time around, and they find themselves in a relegation battle.

Results have picked up in recent weeks however, as they come into this game on the back of three straight wins, and it's just one defeat in seven in the league.

Lens are battling for promotion, but their challenge is weakening just at the wrong time, as they have won just one of their last seven - losing on their two most recent outings.

Daily Acca 2019/20 P/L

Wagered: 220pts
Returned: 195.04pts
P/L: -24.96pts

Paul Robinson,

