The Daily Acca: Hard to imagine goals at Selhurst Park

League Two Play-off to go the distance

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Exeter v Northampton @ 21/10 - KO 19:30 BST

This is the final of the League Two Play-offs and it looks to be a very tight affair, on paper at least.

Exeter finished fifth in the table and then beat Colchester 3-2 over two legs. They needed extra time to do so, as the tie remained in the balance throughout.

Northampton produced a wonderful comeback in the second leg of their semi, as after losing 0-2 at home to Cheltenham, they went to Whaddon Road and won 0-3.

Keith Curle's side finished two places and seven points behind their opponents tonight during the regular season, and both teams won their respective home games against each other.

This should be quite a tense affair, and with so much at stake, I think we could be in for extra time.

No fireworks at Selhurst Park

Bet 2: Back Under 1.5 Goals in Crystal Palace v Burnley @ 13/8 - KO 20:00 BST

These two teams have had one win and one defeat each since they resumed their seasons, and with the losses coming at the hands of Liverpool and Manchester City, I would suggest that both managers will be happy with the return.

Palace struggle for goals, and only Norwich have scored fewer than them these year - which makes their 10th place position even more remarkable. Burnley have seven more to their name, but they are averaging less than a goal a game on the road.

Therefore with goals at a premium, and both sides having little to play for, there is every chance that this will be a very low-scoring affair.

Points to be shared at Getafe

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Getafe v Sociedad 2/1 - KO 21:00 BST

We finish in Spain for a La Liga fixtures that sees two teams who have played eight matches between them since the end of lockdown, and neither of them have recorded a victory.

The hosts opened up with a 2-1 defeat at Granada, before drawing with Espanyol, Eibar and Real Valladolid. The visitors, meanwhile, drew with Osasuna, before going on to lose to Alaves, Real Madrid and Celta Vigo.

Sociedad have had the harder run of fixtures, and I think that they can end their losing streak here - but I very much doubt that they can win.

