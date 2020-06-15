To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

The Daily Acca: Sevilla to prove too strong for Levante

Sevilla manager - Julen Lopetegui
Sevilla look set to be playing Champions League football next season
The week begins with a 10/1 Daily Acca for Paul Robinson and it features two matches from La Liga. Here are Paul Robinson's selections:

- Back Sevilla @ 8/13
- Back BTTS in Arminia Bielefeld v Dynamo Dresden @ 1/1
- Back The Draw in Betis v Granada @ 5/2

The Acca pays approximately 10/1

Another win for Sevilla

Bet 1: Back Sevilla 8/13 - KO 18:30 BST

Sevilla returned to action with a derby win over Betis, and I strongly fancy them to beat Levante this evening.

Julen Lopetegui's side have won 50% of their matches away from home this season, and this game isn't even being played at Levante's home ground - which devalues their record of seven wins from 13 on their own patch.

The visitors are chasing a Champions League place, and a win here would solidify their claims, while Levante are floundering in mid-table, with not much to play for.

Goals at both ends in Germany

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Arminia Bielefeld v Dynamo Dresden @ 1/1 - KO 19:30 BST

The hosts have all but confirmed their promotion to the Bundesliga next season, as they hold a six point advantage over Stuttgart in third, with the latter only having nine points to play for.

Arminia Bielefeld have a game in hand on that, so a victory here would make the gap nine points, and their goal difference is far superior.

Dynamo Dresden are struggling at the foot of the table, and with a five point gap to the relegation play-off place, they absolutely have to try and win their game in hand here.

I doubt that they will achieve that, but they should be able to score a goal - they netted three times in their most recent away fixture.

Spoils to be shared in Seville

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Betis v Granada @ 5/2 - KO 21:00 BST

Real Betis will be smarting after losing to Sevilla, and while they are fancied to beat Granada at home tonight, I think that the visitors can nick a draw.

Granada have a terrible away record this season - losing eight of their 14 fixtures, and winning just three. As we have seen in the Bundesliga though, home advantage has been reduced in behind closed doors games. They also returned from the break with a victory over Getafe.

The hosts are actually four places lower in the table, and eight points worse off, so I think the draw is a decent bit of value at 5/2 here.

Daily Acca 2019/20 P/L

Wagered: 284pts
Returned: 272.67pts
P/L: -12.33pts

Multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.

Paul Robinson,

