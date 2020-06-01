The Daily Acca: Plenty of goals in the Bundesliga

More goals in Minsk

Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Minsk v Slutsk @ 4/5 - KO 16:00 BST

Slutsk were the early pacesetters in the Belarusian Premier League, but they have taken just one point from their last three games, and they are now down to fifth - with no chance of improving on that position today.

Minsk are third from bottom, but they have only played eight times, which means they have two or three games in hand over all of their rivals. They also have a six point advantage over the team immediately behind them.

It's the goal-side of things I am concentrating on here though, and the stats look very promising for at least three.

The hosts are seeing their matches average 3.5 goals each time, with five of their eight having three or more. The visitors have an average of 3.1 per 90 minutes, and seven of their 10 have seen this selection land.

Copenhagen to falter again

Bet 2: Back Lyngby & Draw @ 13/10 - KO 17:00 BST

Copenhagen are the reigning champions of Denmark, and Lyngby are having their first season back in the Superliga, however I definitely believe that the latter can earn a positive result this afternoon.

The champs are 12 points behind the leaders at this stage, and their title defence is likely going to fail due to their away form. They have lost five of their 12 on the road this term, and won just five.

Lyngby are in eighth place, and while they won't qualify for the Championship Round, they are in little danger of being relegated. They have won eight of their 12 at home this season, and have only been beaten three times.

Leaky Koln defence to be tested

Bet 3: Back Over 3.5 Goals in Koln v RB Leipzig @ 1/1 - KO 19:30 BST

Koln have been very disappointing since the Bundesliga returned, as they are yet to win a game, and they have had three very winnable fixtures.

Conceding goals has proven to be an issue for The Billy Goats, but they have at least been scoring themselves. All three matches have had at least four goals.

Leipzig drew 2-2 with Hertha BSC during the week, which isn't the worst result in the world at present, and they did have to play the final half an hour with 10 men.

Prior to that they went to Mainz and beat them 5-0, and they will fancy themselves against this defence.

