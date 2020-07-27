The Daily Acca: A 16/1 Treble from Italy

Champs to show their class

Bet 1: Back Benevento 19/10 - KO 20:00 BST

Benevento don't really have anything to play for as they are 12 points clear at the top of the league, but I can't leave a team of their dominance unbacked at the prices.

After a bit of a downturn that saw them go three without a win, they have recorded victories in their last two games - scoring three goals in each.

Tonight they face a Chievo side who are ninth in the table - just one point outside of the Play-offs. Clearly they have the motivation to get a result, but it will be a tough ask at the champions.

A home win for Crotone

Bet 2: Back Crotone @ 21/10 - KO 20:00 BST

The other team that have already secured their promotion to Serie A, and the too are a big price to add three more points to their tally this evening.

Crotone are in good form, as they are unbeaten since the end of lockdown - winning four of their last five games.

Opponents, Frosinone, are in fifth, but the are falling fast. They have won just one of their eight since the league returned, and that was five matches ago.

Spezia to win again

Bet 3: Back Spezia @ 17/20 - KO 20:00 BST

The final selection are the team that are currently third in the division. They will only make the Play-offs, but they look like a solid bet to win them - and win tonight.

They welcome an Entella team who don't really have anything to play for. They are too far from the top eight to have a viable chance of promotion, but they are highly unlikely to be relegated too.

Entella have won just one of their last five outings, and they will likely be turned over here.

