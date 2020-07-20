The Daily Acca: Blades to win again at Bramall Lane

Toffees to continue to underwhelm

Bet 1: Back Sheffield United 23/20 - KO 18:00 BST

The Blades are still in the hunt for a Europa League place and they have a great opportunity to pick up another win this evening.

The visitors to Bramall Lane are an Everton side who's season is tailing off. They needed a late equaliser to draw at home with Aston Villa last time, and that extended their winless run to four matches - they have also lost their two latest away games.

The hosts were beaten at Leicester on Thursday, but prior to that they had taken 10 points from a possible 12 - with all three of their home fixtures being wins.

Magpies to head back north with a point

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Brighton v Newcastle @ 5/2 - KO 18:00 BST

Newcastle have got injury concerns ahead of their trip to the Amex, but I believe that they can end their losing streak by earning a point.

Steve Bruce's men have outperformed expectations this season, and they can still finish in the top 12. Brighton, meanwhile, have been beaten in their last three at home, and they have won just one of their last nine on their own patch.

Neither team has much to play for here, and I am expecting a low-intensity draw.

Wolves to ease to another home win

Bet 3: Back Wolves to win to nil @ 1/1 - KO 20:15 BST

Crystal Palace are in the midst of a slump, with Roy Hodgson's men having lost their last six outings - five of which were to nil.

Wolves are trying to secure their place in next year's Europa League, and they seem to have put defeats to Arsenal and Sheffield United behind them by beating Everton and drawing at Burnley.

The hosts have kept six clean sheets from their last seven at Molineux, and they should be able to make it seven from eight against a low-scoring Palace side.