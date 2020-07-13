The Daily Acca: United's Champions League hopes to be dealt a second blow

Yellow Submarine to win again

Bet 1: Back Villarreal 5/4 - KO 18:30 BST

Villarreal have been excellent since La Liga restarted, with their only defeat coming at the hands of Barcelona. They took 19 points from their other seven fixtures, and victory here would all but secure fifth place.

Sociedad are the visitors and they have dropped out of contention for Europe since they returned. A total of five defeats from eight outings - winning just once - has left them down in eighth place, and with Sevilla and Atletico Madrid to come, their season appears to be over.

Saints to avoid defeat at Old Trafford

Bet 2: Back Southampton -1 @ 3/1 - KO 20:00 BST

The importance of tonight's match between Manchester United and Southampton has just gone up a notch following news of City's Champions League ban being overturned, but I still have to side with the Saints not losing, at the prices.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær's men now need a top four finish and not top five, which means that they could really do with winning this game.

Southampton have a fantastic away record though, and they are in good form to boot. They have won six of their last nine Premier League matches on the road - including victories at Chelsea and Leicester.

United have clearly improved of late, but let's not forget that the Saints beat Man City eight days ago.

Torino to get a consolation at the San Siro

Bet 3: Back Inter & BTTS @ 17/10 - KO 20:45 BST

Inter dropped out of the title race a long time ago, but they are still going to finish in the top four, with second place still a possibility.

They should win their game in hand this evening against Torino. They have won two of their four at home since the end of lockdown, and they will be keen to put their 1-2 defeat to Bologna behind them.

Antonio Conte's men don't keep many clean sheets though - just two from their last 14 in Serie A - and while Torino are on a run of six straight away league defeats, they have at least found the net in four of them.

