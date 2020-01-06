The Daily Acca: Leeds to test Arsenal in the FA Cup

Another goal-glut at Via del Mare

Bet 1: Back Over 3.5 Goals in Lecce v Udinese @ 15/8 - KO 17:00 GMT

The hosts are 16th in Serie A following their promotion from the second tier, and they didn't sign off for the Christmas break in good fashion as they exited the Coppa Italia and took just one point from a possible nine.

Udinese are only 14th, and after a poor start to the campaign, they have improved slightly under caretaker boss, Luca Gotti.

I am expecting plenty of goals in this one, as Lecce's last four on this ground have finished 2-2, 2-2, 2-2 and 2-3. The visitors, meanwhile, have had three of their last five on the road see this selection land, and they conceded 16 goals during that period.

Inter's fine away record to continue

Bet 2: Back Inter @ 13/8 - KO 19:45 GMT

Inter travel to Naples this evening and I think that the league leaders are good value for the win.

No follow-up clean sheet for Arteta

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Arsenal v Leeds @ 4/6 - KO 19:56 GMT

The Gunners ended their miserable run of form with a 2-0 win over Manchester United, and even though that's just one one result, there was plenty to like about their performance.

Mikel Arteta's side managed to keep a rare clean sheet in that game, but I can't see them being able to repeat that against Leeds.

Marcelo Bielsa's team are Premier League quality, and they will likely be returning to the Emirates for a league fixture next term.

They have only failed to find the net in two of 15 away Championship matches this season, and that is no mean feat. At the other end, they haven't kept a clean sheet in five, however.

