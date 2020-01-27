The Daily Acca: Arsenal to continue their progress

Defence to come out on top in France

Bet 1: Back Under 1.5 Goals in Le Havre v Troyes @ 15/8 - KO 19:45 GMT

Le Havre and Troyes are both battling to get into Ligue One, and they come into today's meeting in seventh and fourth place, respectively.

The pair of them have been in good form of late, as the hosts have won four of their last six, and the visitors have won four of their last five.

Away from home, Troyes were beaten 3-2 at Clermont most recently, but prior to that, they had five in a row see this selection land.

All five of Le Havre's last five at home have actually had at least two goals, but they don't concede many, and neither do their opponents.

Gunners to progress in FA Cup

Bet 2: Back Arsenal @ 8/11 - KO 20:00 GMT

There is no doubt that Arsenal have improved under Mikel Arteta, and while things are still far from perfect, the players are putting in a lot more effort - which goes along way when you have plenty of talent.

Bournemouth earned a much-needed three points when they were last in action, and while that will boost their confidence levels, I am not sure how seriously Eddie Howe will take this fixture.

Obviously an FA Cup run is nice, but the Cherries have a league match against Villa coming up on Saturday, and that is a huge six pointer.

The Gunners also play this weekend, but they are way off fourth place at present, and Arteta could well target the cups.

Maritimo to avoid a big defeat

Bet 3: Back Maritimo +2 Goals @ 8/11 - KO 21:15 GMT

Sporting Lisbon have lost three of their last four outings in all competitions, but two of them were league games against Porto and Benfica, and their other defeat was at Braga in the cup.

They should be able to get back on track tonight against Maritimo, but it's worth noting that they have won just four of eight in the league this term, in front of their own fans. It's also telling that two of those victories were by a single goal margin.

The visitors are unbeaten in six in all competitions, and while they are only 12th in the table, they have only lost five of their 17 fixtures - two of which were on home soil.

