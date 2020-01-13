The Daily Acca: Lecce to earn valuable points at Parma

Parma to slip-up at home

Bet 1: Back Lecce & Draw @ 10/11 - KO 19:45 GMT

Parma are a warm order to beat Lecce at home this evening, but they signed off for the Christmas break with a 1-1 draw against the struggling, Brescia, and a 5-0 hammering at Atalanta.

The visitors are hardly in inspiring form themselves, as they come into the game on the back of three straight defeats.

Despite their struggles, their record on the road this term is played nine, won three, drawn two and lost four - and that includes a recent victory at Fiorentina.

The hosts have won just two of their last five in front of their own fans, and they could prove vulnerable today.

Goals at both ends in France

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Lorient v Caen @ 23/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

Lorient are pushing for promotion back to Ligue One, having narrowly missed out on the Play-off places last year. They are currently second in the table, and anything other than a defeat would see them go top.

Caen were relegated from the top flight last season, but they are only 15th in Ligue Two at the halfway point of the campaign, and that must be considered a huge disappointment.

I am concentrating on the goals this evening however, and the stats for this bet are well in our favour.

In their nine away games to date this term, BTTS backers would have collected in seven of Caen's nine outings, and Lorient have had three of their last half dozen at home follow suit.

The Reds to end their Linfield hoodoo in Northern Ireland

Bet 3: Back Cliftonville @ 7/5- KO 19:45 GMT

Aside from a penalty shoot-out win, Cliftonville haven't beaten Linfield in any of the last eight meetings between the two teams - and they lost six of them.

The stage could be set for them to reverse their fortunes today though, as they come into the game on a run of five straight victories in all competitions. They have home advantage too, which is a place where they have won seven of their last eight - without conceding a goal in the wins.

Linfield have won just one of their last five outings in all competitions, and away from home it's three without a victory - two of which were defeats.

