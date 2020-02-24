The Daily Acca: Another bad night for West Ham

Points to stay in Frankfurt

Bet 1: Back Eintracht Frankfurt @ 9/10 - KO 19:30 GMT

The hosts have returned to form in 2020 as since the winter break, they have played seven times in all competitions, lost just once and won five times.

Adi Hütter's side were in action on Thursday night in the Europa League, and they play again this Thursday, but as they won the first leg 4-1, they can fully focus on this Bundesliga clash against Union Berlin.

The visitors were beaten at home by Bayer Leverkusen last weekend, but prior to that they had won two on the bounce. Both of those were away from home, however one was against a lower-league team in the cup, and the other was against the second from bottom, Werder Bremen.

Overall this season they have lost seven of their 11 away league fixtures, and I can't see them taking anything from this evening's match.

Another stalemate for Auxerre

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Troyes v Auxerre @ 19/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Troyes have put four straight defeats behind them by winning their last two games. They are in fifth place, and would move level on points with Lens in third with a victory tonight.

Their two recent wins came against teams in the bottom half of Ligue Two though, and while their opponents here are only 12th, they do come into the game in decent form.

Auxerre have lost just one of their last seven outings, and that was a narrow 1-0 defeat to a late penalty. They would be higher up the table if they didn't draw so many matches, as they have only been beaten eight times this term - drawing 10 of their 25.

Hammers to show little ambition at Anfield

Bet 3: Back Liverpool to win to nil @ 5/6 - KO 20:00 GMT

The Reds are an extremely short price to pick up their 26th win from 27 league games this season, so I am quite surprised that they aren't far off even money to win to nil.

Jurgen Klopp's side have won their last five Premier League home outings without conceding a goal, and their last seven in all competitions.

West Ham clearly need the points given their predicament, but that was the case when they visited the Etihad last Wednesday, and David Moyes still fielded a defensive line-up in a 2-0 defeat.

It will likely be more of the same from Moyes tonight, as his main focus could be to just keep their goal difference better than the other teams around them.

