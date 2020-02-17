The Daily Acca: United to hold Chelsea to a draw

Milan to return to winning ways

Bet 1: Back AC Milan @ 11/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

AC Milan bounced back well enough from their disappointing defeat to Inter with a 1-1 draw against Juventus in the Coppa Italia, and they should be good enough to beat an out of form, Torino this evening.

The visitors have lost their last five in a row in all competitions, and that includes an extra time loss to Milan. They have lost their last two away from home in Serie A, and their overall record this term is six defeat from 11 on the road.

The hosts have only won one of their last six at the San Siro, but they are unbeaten in five home games, and are definitely an improving side.

Lens to improve their promotion hopes

Bet 2: Back Lens @ 7/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

The selection have drawn four of their last five Ligue Two fixtures, but they are still second in the league and unbeaten in eight in this division.

Tonight they are away at a Chateauroux team that have dropped to 16th following two straight losses. Both of those were defeats to nil, and the concern this evening must be that they have taken just two points from their last five in front of their own fans. Even worse, they have won just one home game all season.

Lens have already recorded five away victories this year and they should be able to increase their lead over Ajaccio in third to five points here.

Another disappointing home result for Chelsea

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Chelsea v Man United @ 12/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

Chelsea and Manchester United meet at Stamford Bridge tonight and the visitors look good value for a point.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær's men are hardly in the best of form, but they are three unbeaten in all competitions. My concern for backers of Chelsea is that they have won just two of their last six at home in the league, and they appear to be much better suited playing away.

Frank Lampard's side have failed to beat Arsenal, Southampton, Bournemouth, West Ham, Liverpool, Sheffield United and Leicester at the Bridge this term, and they have won just five times.

