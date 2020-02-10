The Daily Acca: More road misery for St Pauli

Holstein Kiel to improve their home record

Bet 1: Back Holstein Kiel @ 19/20 - KO 19:30 GMT

The hosts are ninth in the Bundesliga 2, and while they are unbeaten in four, they have won just two of their nine at home this season.

So why am I tipping them at odds-on then? Firstly, the four match unbeaten run shouldn't be ignored - and the latest of those games was a 2-0 away win.

Secondly, the visitors are St Pauli. The Hamburg based club are 15th in the table, and all of their problems have come on the road.

Jos Luhukay's men are yet to win away from home this term, and they have lost their last four - three of which saw them fail to even score a goal.

Lens to be held by draw specialists

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Lens v Grenoble @ 5/2 - KO 19:45 GMT

Lens are pushing for promotion to Ligue One, and they can move seven points clear of third with a win this evening - the top two go up automatically.

Philippe Montanier's side have won eight of their 11 here this year, and five of their last six were victories.

Grenoble are down in 11th place, but they have only been beaten four times - a record that only two teams can better.

Drawing too many games has been their issue - 13 out of 23 - and they have lost just two of their last nine on their travels.

No stopping Kings Lynn

Bet 3: Back Kings Lynn @ 4/9 - KO 19:45 GMT

Kings Lynn are marching their way towards another promotion, and the odds are that this time next year, they will be plying their trade in the National League.

The National League North leaders are one point clear of York at the top, but they have three games in hand - including this one tonight.

Ian Culverhouse's side have taken 16 points from their last six away games, and they travel to the third from bottom, Gloucester, tonight.

The Tigers did end a five match losing streak last time out, but that was at Bradford PA, who are bottom of the table.

