The Daily Acca: United to progress to the final four

Manchester United midfielder - Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba has been in good form since his return to the side
The week begins with an 11/1 shot for Paul Robinson as his Daily Acca begins with Manchester United's Europa League fixture. Here are his selections:

- Back Man United to win to nil @ 5/6
- Back Inter @ 6/5
- Back Under 1.5 Goals in Pescara v Perugia @ 15/8

The Acca pays approximately 11/1

No issues for United

Bet 1: Back Man United to win to nil @ 5/6 - KO 20:00 BST

We are into the quarter-finals of the Europa League and it's one off-games from here on in.

Manchester United had to come from behind to beat LASK on Wednesday, but Ole Gunnar Solskjær played a second string XI, and he will have the big-guns back out today.

They finished off the season in great style, with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba striking up a successful midfield partnership. They are one of the favourites to go on to win this competition, and they have a good draw in the form of Copenhagen.

The Danish side have had a bit of a charmed passage to get this far, and they have no real European pedigree.

Inter to storm into the semis

Bet 2: Back Inter 6/5 - KO 20:00 BST

Inter continued their good domestic form by beating Getafe in the last 16 of this competition, and they seem a touch overpriced to beat Leverkusen this evening.

The Germans beat Rangers 1-0 last week, to complete a 4-1 aggregate win, but no disrespect to the Scottish team, they are nowhere near Inter's level.

Leverkusen also had a bit of a mixed finish to the Bundesliga too - winning just three of their final seven outings. And even though this match is being played in Germany, I don't see that as being an advantage to them.

Nerves on display in Italy

Bet 3: Back Under 1.5 Goals in Pescara v Perugia @ 15/8 - KO 20:00 BST

This is the first leg of the relegation Play-off final in Italy's Serie B, and with so much on the line, I am not expecting too many goals.

These two sides finished locked together on 45 points, and the latest meeting between the pair finished in a draw.

As far as the goals go, the hosts have seen their last three matches end with Under 1.5 backers collecting, and while the visitors have been involved in some more exciting games, they won't want to play too open in an away leg of a play-off.

Daily Acca 2019/20 P/L

Wagered: 329pts
Returned: 362.65pts
P/L: +33.65pts

Paul Robinson,

