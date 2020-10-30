The Daily Acca: Wolves to edge out Palace at Molineux

Reading to win again

Bet 1: Back Reading @ 5/4 - KO 19:45 BST

The Royals have dropped just two points this season, and they impressed again in midweek - winning 4-2 at Ewood Park.

That result came against a Blackburn side that had just beaten Coventry 4-0 at St Andrew's, so 5/4 for Reading to win away at Coventry seems generous.

The Sky Blues have struggled a bit since their promotion from League One, and I for one felt that they would do better. They have taken just one point from their last five outings, and there is no reason to think that they will stop the rot against the leaders.

Slow-starting Wolves to come to the boil

Bet 2: Back Draw/Wolves HT/FT @ 4/1 - KO 20:00 BST

Wolves are odds-against to beat Crystal Palace at Molineux this evening, which was tempting in itself, but 4/1 for them to win, with it being level at half time is a steal.

Nuno Espírito Santo hasn't changed his approach ever since his team were promoted. He sets up his team quite cautiously in the first half, and then they kick on after the break.

Palace have done well on the counter this year, with Wilfried Zaha in particular looking very dangerous. That threat should be nullified in the first 45, and I expect the hosts to prove too strong in the second period.

Don't count on goals in Spain

Bet 3: Back Under 1.5 Goals in Eibar v Cadiz @ 11/10 - KO 20:00 BST

It isn't often that Under 1.5 Goals is as short as 11/10, but in the case of Eibar v Cadiz, it is justified.

The visitors are new to La Liga, and they have performed exceptionally well since their promotion. They are sixth in the table with 11 points from seven fixtures, and they come into this game on a four match unbeaten run - all four of which saw this selection land.

Eibar are undefeated in three themselves - two wins and a draw - and they were results that were much needed following a poor start. Three of their last four have had one goal or fewer, and they have netted just once themselves in four home matches - conceding just three goals of their own.