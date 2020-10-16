The Daily Acca: Hornets to keep it tight at Pride Park

Leaders to win again

Bet 1: Back Rennes @ 4/6 - KO 18:00 BST

Rennes have made a flying start to their Ligue One campaign as last year's third placed finishers are at the top with 14 points from six outings.

Julien Stéphan's side have won four and drawn two, with their two latest away matches yielding three points each. They scored seven times across those two games, and they will fancy their chances of racking up a few more at Dijon.

The hosts are bottom of the table with just one point from a possible 18. They have conceded 13 goals and scored just three, and they failed to find the net in two of their three on this ground.

Not many goals with Watford involved

Bet 2: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Derby v Watford @ 8/13 - KO 19:45 BST

Phillip Cocu remains a manager under pressure, despite his team's 1-0 win at Norwich prior to the international break. They had lost all three of their games before that - including both at home - and they were also dumped out of the Carabao Cup at Pride Park by Preston.

The Hornets lost for the first time in the Championship this season when they were beaten 1-0 at Reading, but seven points from four fixtures isn't the worst return in this division.

All four of their matches have had less than three goals - in fact, even Under 1.5 backers would have collected in each of them. I expect them to keep it tight again against the Rams.

No clean sheet for PSG

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Nimes v PSG @ 4/6 - KO 20:00 BST

PSG are understandably the hot favourites to win at Nimes this evening, and while they probably will, I can definitely see both teams scoring.

Nimes are three unbeaten in Ligue One - drawing with Lyon and Lens, before beating Montpellier, most recently. Prior to that they had lost two in a row, but it's worth noting that they scored in both of those defeats.

The visitors lost their opening two games, which was quite the shock, but they were missing plenty of players at that point in time. Since then it's been four straight victories, and while three of those were to nil, the most recent saw them concede in a 6-1 success.

