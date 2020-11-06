The Daily Acca: Another win for Southampton

Crazy odds on offer in Italy

Bet 1: Back Sassuolo @ 11/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

The hosts are in great form, as they come into the game unbeaten in six matches this season, with four of the last five being victories.

Roberto De Zerbi's side have been scoring goals for fun, and they currently top the goal charts in Serie A with 18 in six - an average of three per outing.

Opponents, Udinese, are second from bottom of the league having lost five of their half dozen matches to date. They have only scored six goals, and I can't quite believe that Sassuolo are odds-against.

Celta Vigo to hold Elche

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Elche v Celta Vigo @ 9/4 - KO 20:00 GMT

Celta Vigo are 17th in La Liga and although they have lost four of their last five, I fancy them to get a point at Elche this evening.

The visitors have already had to face Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and current league leaders, Real Sociedad, this term, so it isn't like they have had an easy run of fixtures.

They have actually lost just once on their travels - drawing three of the other four - and they drew plenty of away games last season too.

Elche saw a four game unbeaten run come to an end last time as they lost 3-1 at Real Betis, and while they have so far exceeded expectations since their promotion, it is just one win in three on their own patch.

Saints to march on

Bet 3: Back Southampton @ 21/20 - KO 20:00 GMT

Danny Ings is missing for the Saints, which is why they aren't odds-on here, but Southampton are far from a one-man team, and I can't let them go un-backed at their current price against Newcastle.

The Magpies beat Everton at the weekend, but the Toffees had some key players missing, and the game was at St James' Park. Admittedly Steve Bruce's men are unbeaten in three on the road, but they were very fortuitous to draw at Spurs and Wolves.

Southampton have won four of their last five, and the other was a 3-3 draw at Stamford Bridge. They too beat Everton, and they outclassed Villa last weekend.

