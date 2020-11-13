The Daily Acca: From Bolton to Brazil

Salford to come unstuck

Bet 1: Back Bolton @ 14/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

It is 20th versus 12th in League Two this evening, but the hosts look like a big price to win at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Salford are the visitors, and despite a positive start to their campaign, Graham Alexander was sacked as manager and replaced by Richie Wellens.

He has been in charge for two cup games so far - an extra time FA Cup win over Hartlepool and a 2-1 win at Rochdale in the EFL Trophy.

The Ammies have been beaten in their last two away matches in the league though, and Bolton's form has started to improve. They have lost just one of their last five, and in their last two on this ground, they have beaten Bradford and drawn with Mansfield.

Parana to be beaten at Avai

Bet 2: Back Avai @ 15/8 - KO 21:30 GMT

Over to Brazil now and Avai look like a good bet to beat Parana tonight.

The hosts are 10th in Serie B having taken 27 points from their 20 outings to date. On their latest outing they drew 2-2 at Nautico, and prior to that they beat America Mineiro 1-0. At home it's 10 points from a possible 12 of late.

Parana are three places higher in the league, but the points difference is only two. I have concerns about their away form as they have gone five without a win on the road - losing three of their last four.

Another defeat for the league's whipping boys

Bet 3: Back CRB @ 13/10 - KO 22:15 GMT

Oeste are bottom off the league - 10 points adrift of 19th. They have only eight points to their name, having lost 14 of their 20 matches this term.

They did somehow hold leaders, Chapecoense, to a 0-0 draw last time out, but I can't see them backing that up, and the game extended their run without a goal to four matches.

The selection have lost their last two outings, but they are still 11th in the table, and not completely out of the running for promotion. They aren't exactly prolific on their travels, but they have won twice away from home this year, and they won't get an easier task than this.

