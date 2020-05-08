The Daily Acca: An 18/1 shot from Belarus

Leaders to pick up another win

Bet 1: Back Slutsk @ 7/5 - KO 15:00 BST

The hosts are enjoying a sensational campaign under Vitaliy Pavlov as after finishing only 11th last term, they top the table after seven games of the current one.

They made it three wins on the bounce with a 2-1 success at Dinamo Minsk on Saturday, and those two goals took their tally to 14 for the season - an average of two per game.

The visitors today are Energetik-BGU, a team who finished 12th in 2019. They too are outperforming this season, as they sit in fourth place, having taken 12 points from a possible 21.

My concern for them here though is that while they ended a three match losing run last week, that came against a far inferior team. They also lost seven of their 15 away games last year, and they were beaten by Slutsk when they last met in July.

More misery for Minsk

Bet 2: Back Gorodeya @ 2/1 - KO 17:00 BST

A last minute Ruh Brest equaliser denied Gorodeya the three points last weekend, and while that disappointment came on the back of a 2-0 defeat by BATE, that can easily be forgiven.

Prior to that it had been a trio of wins from as many games, and they didn't concede a goal in any of them.

Opponents, FC Minsk, were thumped 5-2 at home by Torpedo BelAZ when they were last in action, and that made it four defeats from their last five games.

It is hard to see them taking anything from this fixture, as their recent form is poor, and last season they lost nine of their 15 on the road.

Torpedo to strike at Slavia

Bet 3: Back Torpedo BelAZ @ 13/8 - KO 13:00 BST (Sat)

Slavia Mozyr ended a run of three straight defeats in all competitions by winning 3-2 at Vitebsk on Sunday, but their form before that hadn't been great - losing three and drawing one of their previous four.

Travelling to the Junactva Stadium this weekend is Torpedo BelaAZ - a side who ran out 5-2 winners at Minsk last Saturday. That result extending their unbeaten run to four matches, and they currently sit second in the league.

The Sportsbook have this game priced up very evenly, with no clear favourite. At the prices, the away win has to be the value.

