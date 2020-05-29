The Daily Acca: Torpedo BelAZ to remain strong at home

Torpedo to strike

Bet 1: Back Torpedo BelAZ @ 3/4 - KO 16:00 BST

The hosts were beaten at Neman Grodno in a bit of a shock result when they were last in action, but I am confident that they can return to winning ways this afternoon.

They are currently third in the Belarusian Premier League and have taken 10 points from a possible 12 in front of their own fans.

In contrast, their opponents, Smolevichy-STI, are second from bottom and are yet to win a game this term. They have drawn four and lost five, and with only six goals to their name, they have the worst attacking record in the division.

Unlucky Gorodeya to get back on track

Bet 2: Back Gorodeya @ 21/10 - KO 18:00 BST

Gorodeya's winless streak continued last Friday, as they again conceded late after taking the lead. They have been quite unlucky, and at 21/10, they represent a value bet.

Neman Grodno did win the last time they played, as mentioned above, but that was at home, and their away record is pretty dreadful.

The visitors have lost three and drawn one of their four matches this term, they finished the season by losing five of their final seven games on the road.

No hope for Freiburg

Bet 3: Back Leverkusen @ 7/10 - KO 19:30 BST

I have covered this match in full here, so click the link to see why I believe that Leverkusen will bounce back from their Wolfsburg defeat.

