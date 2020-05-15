The Daily Acca: Plenty of goals in South Korea

Plucky Gorodeya to get a result

Bet 1: Back Gorodeya & Draw @ 11/10 - KO 16:00 BST

The visitors may well only be 11th of 16 in the Belarusian top flight, but they are only five points off top spot, and have lost just one of their last six games.

Since their opening away defeat at Vitebsk, Gorodeya have since gone on to take seven points from a possible nine on their travels - conceding just once.

Torpedo BelAZ are third in the standings, and while they are five unbeaten coming into this fixture, three of those five were draws - including their most recent outing.

They were held at home by Ruh Brest when they were last in action on this ground, and I wouldn't be backing them at odds-on to win today.

More goals from South Korea

Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Sangju Sangmu v Gangwon @ 4/5 - KO 06:00 BST (Sat)

The hosts made a terrible start to their K League campaign as they were thrashed 4-0 at Ulsan. Admittedly their conquerors did top the table during the regular season last year (they finished second overall), but it still isn't an ideal opening.

The visitors beat Seoul 3-1, which was another game that came against a tough opponent, based on last year's finishing places.

The goals are set to flow again on Saturday morning too, as the last season's stats point towards a high-scoring affair.

During the regular term, these two teams averaged 2.73 and 2.88 goals in their games, and the two most recent meetings between the pair finished 2-1 and 4-0.

Korean duo to share the points

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Daegu v Pohang Steelers @ 21/10 - KO 08:30 BST (Sat)

There wasn't much between these two teams last season and I am finding it hard to split them for their clash on Saturday morning.

Daegu drew 0-0 at Incheon United in their opener last weekend, and it's worth noting that they finished the previous campaign by sharing the spoils in six of their last 11 games.

The Pohang Steelers saw off Busan IPark by a 2-0 scoreline last Sunday, but their away record is a bit iffy. They won just three of their final dozen matches on the road last term, and they could only draw 0-0 on their last visit here.

It is also worth noting that these two have played since then too, and that game also finished goalless.

