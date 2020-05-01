The Daily Acca: Expect a low-scoring affair in Belarus

Goals at a premium between struggling duo

Bet 1: Back Under 1.5 Goals in FC Smolevichy-STI v Energetik - BGU Minsk @ 6/4 - KO 14:00 BST

The hosts have struggled since their promotion to the Belarusian top flight, and with six games gone, they are yet to record a victory.

Their record so far is drawn three and lost three, with perhaps the most concerning thing being that they have only scored three goals. A positive however, is that it's only seven goals against in six games, with three of those coming in one match.

The visitors had made a cracking start with a hat-trick of wins, but the wheels have come off since, and they have lost their three latest outings - all without finding the net.

Arsenal to be shackled in Belarus

Bet 2: Back Khimik Svetlogorsk +3 Goals @ 10/11 - KO 11:30 BST (Sat)

Arsenal Dzerzhinsk are overwhelming favourites to win this Belarusian Division One match, and while they will probably win, I think their opponents can avoid a thrashing.

Khimik Svetlogorsk have played twice so far this term, lost 5-0 and lost 4-0. They finished the previous campaign in poor form too - going 10 without recording a victory. However it is worth noting that this bet would have landed in nine of them.

The hosts won the second division last year to earn their promotion. They scored 119 goals in 28 appearances, but they started their second tier campaign with a 3-0 defeat. They did win last time - a 2-1 success - but I wouldn't want to be backing them to win by three goals or more here.

Spoils to be shared in Minsk

Bet 3: Back The Draw in FC Minsk v Torpedo BelAZ @ 19/10 - KO 12:00 BST (Sat)

FC Minsk have proven to be a bit inconsistent this season, winning three and losing three of their six fixtures to date. They returned to winning ways last time with a 3-1 success at Slavia, and they could move into the top three with another victory here.

The team who currently occupy that position is Torpedo BelAZ, as they have won three, drawn two and lost one so far this season.

Their two latest outings were 0-0 draws, which interestingly came against two teams who quite far apart in the spectrum when it comes to quality in this league.

