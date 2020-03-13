The Daily Acca: Fulham to close the gap on the top two

No hope for Paderborn

Bet 1: Back Fortuna Dusseldorf @ 19/20 - KO 19:30 GMT

The hosts currently occupy the relegation play-off place in the Bundesliga, but they have a great opportunity to close the gap on Mainz 05 above them.

The visitors to Merkur Spielarena this evening are bottom of the league, Paderborn, who have taken just one point from their last six outings - losing their last four.

Uwe Rösler's Dusseldorf have actually lost just one of their last six in the league, and while they drew plenty of times during that period, they should be able to take all three points here.

A big win for the Cottagers

Bet 2: Back Fulham @ 17/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

It's third versus fourth in the Championship at Craven Cottage tonight and I am siding with the home team.

Scott Parker's men have taken eight points from a possible 12 of late, which isn't too bad at all in this division. Tellingly, they have won four of their last five on this ground.

Brentford ended a five match winless run in emphatic style against Sheffield Wednesday last Saturday, but that was at Griffin Park, and they have won just twice from their last 10 on the road.

Lyon to be left frustrated

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Lyon v Reims @ 23/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Lyon are enduring a bit of a disappointing campaign, as last year's third placed finishers, are only seventh this time around.

They could climb to fifth with a win this evening, but they have lost their last two in all competitions, and their opponents are proving hard to beat this term.

Reims are fifth in Ligue One, having lost just 25% of their matches. They are four unbeaten - two wins and two draws - and they have achieved positive results in four of their last five away from home - three of which were draws.

