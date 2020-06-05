The Daily Acca: Freiburg to fall again at home

Now or never for Gorodeya

Bet 1: Back Gorodeya @ 23/10 - KO 16:30 BST

I am giving Gorodeya one more chance today, and they won't get much of a better opportunity to pick up their first win since April 16th.

There have been a few close calls since then - three draws, in which they led in two of them. I am a bit concerned about their most recent performance at home to Neman Grodno, but they have done better on the road this year.

The hosts are new to the Belarusian top flight and after 10 fixtures, they are still yet to record a victory. They have drawn four and lost six - with four of the defeats coming from their five home matches.

The Foals to strengthen their Champions League hopes

Bet 2: Back M'Gladbach @ 3/4 - KO 19:30 BST

Freiburg are yet to win since the Bundesliga returned - drawing both of their away matches and losing their two at home.

Things don't get an easier for them today as the visitors to the Schwarzwald-Stadion are Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Marco Rose's men put a couple of disappointing results behind them by thrashing Union Berlin 4-1 on Sunday, and they have taken 11 points from their last five outings on their travels.

Goals at a premium in Portugal

Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Aves v Belenenses @ 4/6 - KO 21:15 BST

There won't be many goals in Portugal tonight when Belenenses travel to C.D. Aves, as the pair of them have struggled to put the ball in the net this season.

The hosts are bottom of the division, with 23 goals in 24 appearances. They have scored just once in their last four on this ground.

Belenenses were in good form prior to the break - winning two and drawing two, to lift them up to 14th in the league. They kept clean sheets in the last three of them, but scored just the one goal themselves.

