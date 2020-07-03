The Daily Acca: Fleetwood to move one step closer to Wembley

Men against Boys in League One

Bet 1: Back Fleetwood @ 1/1 - KO 19:30 BST

The League One Play-offs start tonight and I am backing the Fishermen to beat the Chairboys at Highbury.

Fleetwood were one of the form teams when football was suspended, and while that doesn't count for much as it once would, it still means something.

What I do especially like though is that Joey Barton's side took four points from Wycombe during the regular campaign, and that they were only beaten at home once.

The visitors, meanwhile, have only won four away matches all season.

Lions to be tamed at the Valley

Bet 2: Back Charlton @ 12/5 - KO 20:15 BST

The Addicks have managed to lift themselves up to 18th in the Championship, courtesy of two wins and a draw since the league resumed. Even better, they are yet to concede a goal.

The points gap between them and the relegation zone is only three points though, so they can't afford to ease-off yet.

Opponents, Millwall, are winless since they returned - losing to Derby, and drawing with Barnsley and Swansea. They are now five points off the top six, and there are a whole host of teams in-between them and the Play-offs.

A clean sheet for the Mattress Makers

Bet 3: Back Atletico Madrid to win to nil 5/6 - KO 21:00 BST

Atletico Madrid should have won to nil in their last home game, as they led 2-0 until conceding a penalty in injury time. They still won the game though, and followed that up with a decent point at the Nou Camp on Tuesday.

Diego Simeone's side are still in a battle with Sevilla for third place though, and there is no way that the Argentine manager will want to finish below a team that isn't named Real Madrid or Barcelona.

The visitors this evening are Mallorca, who gave themselves a lifeline in midweek when they thrashed Celta Vigo 5-1.

They are still five points adrift of safety though, and they simply aren't in Atleti's class.

