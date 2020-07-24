The Daily Acca: Milan and Atalanta to entertain

Back to Belarus

Bet 1: Back Vitebsk 7/10 - KO 18:00 BST

The Belarusian Premier League was good to us during the initial lockdown and we return there today for what should be a home win for Vitebsk.

The hosts are seventh in the table, having won six of their 18 matches to date this term. At home they have lost just one of nine - winning four and drawing four - and they head into today's fixture on the back of three clean straight clean sheets here.

Opponents, Slutsk, started the campaign in great form, but things have tailed off since. They did end a nine game winless run last time out, but that was at home, and on the road it's five consecutive defeats.

No clean sheet for the champs

Bet 2: Back BTTS in PSG v St Etienne @ 1/1 - KO 20:10 BST

French football returns with the final of the Coupe de France this evening, and I believe that there will be goals at both ends.

PSG are the hot favourites to win the game, and rightly so. They are bar far and away the best team in the country, but they did concede when they last faced St Etienne - a 6-1 victory in the League Cup.

Given that neither side has played competitively for a while, there could be an opportunity for the underdogs to catch PSG cold, if they have prepared better, and while I don't expect an upset, a clean sheet for the favourites appears unlikely.

Goals to flow at the San Siro

Bet 3: Back Over 3.5 Goals in AC Milan v Atalanta @ 11/10 - KO 20:45 BST

Atalanta are the goal machines of Italy and I am expecting a high-scoring affair when they travel to Milan tonight.

The hosts have been in great form since Serie A returned, They are undefeated in 10 games - winning seven, including the last three. They have been racking up the goals too, with five of their last seven seeing this selection land.

The visitors are still technically in the title race, but it is very unlikely that they will catch Juventus. They will still be aiming for second though - the position they currently hold - and they score a bucketload of goals on their travels.

