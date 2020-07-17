The Daily Acca: Baggies to respond to the pressure

West Brom to move one step closer to the Premier League

Bet 1: Back West Brom 13/20 - KO 17:30 BST

The Baggies travel to Huddersfield this afternoon knowing that a win is absolutely vital to their automatic promotion hopes.

Slaven Bilić's side are just one point ahead of Brentford in third, and with the Bees in such good form, it's likely that they will take maximum points from their two remaining fixtures against Stoke and Barnsley.

Admittedly West Brom have drawn their last two matches, so they aren't in winning form, but the hosts have gone four without a win - failing to score in all four games.

Fear of losing at the London Stadium

Bet 2: Back The Draw in West Ham v Watford @ 19/10 - KO 20:00 BST

A victory for West Ham or Watford this evening would all but secure their survival, but the most important thing would be not to lose, as a draw would move them four points clear of both Bournemouth and Aston Villa, while remaining level with each other.

Both teams have risen to the challenge in recent games, with the Hammers winning two of their last four and the Hornets recording victories in their last two.

There isn't much to choose between the sides, and with a point suiting, the draw could be the best play here.

Wizards to win in the MLS

Bet 3: Back Kansas City @ 10/11 - KO 01:00 BST (Sat)

Kansas returned to action with a 2-1 defeat to Minnesota, but they led until the 90th minute, before conceding two goals in injury time.

They are a better team than that result suggests, and they had been in relatively decent form before lockdown - winning their last two matches.

Tonight's opponents are Colorado, with the Rapids also losing their first fixture back. They were beaten 2-0 by Real Salt Lake, and they only finished 9th in the Western Conference last time.

