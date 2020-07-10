The Daily Acca: Fulham to make it four in a row

Cottagers to take the points

Bet 1: Back Fulham @ 1/1 - KO 20:15 BST

Cardiff have hauled themselves into the Play-off places, but their good run of form came to an end against Blackburn last time, and I can't see them taking anything from their trip to Craven Cottage.

Fulham's chances of automatic promotion are probably over, but they come into the game on the back of three straight wins - the latest two of which were to nil.

Scott Parker's side have won 13 of their 21 at home this term - the joint best record in the division - and they should prove too strong this evening.

Real to move one step closer to the title

Bet 2: Back Real Madrid to win to nil 8/11 - KO 21:00 BST

Deportivo Alaves have lost their way recently, and they now find themselves in a relegation battle. They have a three point cushion over Mallorca in 18th, but this is their game in hand, and I can't see them extending that advantage.

The visitors have lost five on the bounce - scoring just one goal in the process. Tonight they are away at Real Madrid, and the hosts have won their last four to nil.

Zinedine Zidane's men can move four points clear of Barcelona with just three games left if they win here, and they should do it comfortably.

Value to be had on the Sounders

Bet 3: Back Seattle Sounders @ 21/20 - KO 02:00 BST

The MLS is back and I would expect the Seattle Sounders to win on their reappearance.

The Seattle based club are unbeaten in eight league matches - winning seven of them. San Jose, meanwhile, have been beaten in seven of their last eight, with the only non-defeat being a 2-2 draw with Toronto.

Obviously things can change after a break, but odds-against for a Sounders victory.

