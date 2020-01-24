The Daily Acca: Another road success for AC Milan

Rennes' run against Nice to continue

Bet 1: Back Nice @ 17/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Nice are only 11th in Ligue One, but they have been in good form lately, and they haven't been beaten in any competitions since December 4th.

At home it's five straight victories - three league and two cup - and only Marseille and PSG have won here this season.

Rennes are in good form themselves, and they are much higher in the table, in third place. They have won nine of their last 11 in all competitions, and on the road it's three straight league successes.

Prior to that though they had gone five without a win - three defeats and two draws - and they were beaten in the reverse fixture in September, to extend their winless run against Nice to eight matches.

No away issues for AC Milan

Bet 2: Back AC Milan @ 7/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

AC Milan have made a good start to 2020 as they have won three out of four, and the other was a draw. Their three latest outings were all victories to nil - two league and one cup - and they can boast a 50% win rate on the road this season.

A trip to Brescia should be well within their compass, as the hosts are second from bottom, with just one home win since their promotion from Serie B.

Their form isn't improving either as it's five without a win, and they have taken just one point from a possible nine on this ground, of late.

Osasuna to leapfrog Levante

Bet 3: Back Osasuna @ 17/20 - KO 20:00 GMT

This is a La Liga fixture that sees 13th take on 12th, but with home advantage, I am backing Osasuna to take the three points.

Jagoba Arrasate's side haven't won in five in the league, but they have only been beaten at home twice this season, and they are actually four unbeaten in all competitions.

Levante on the other hand have lost their last two, and away from home it's three defeats in four - and seven out of 10 in this campaign.

