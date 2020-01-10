The Daily Acca: Spoils to be shared at Bramall Lane

Few goals expected at Le Mans

Bet 1: Back Under 1.5 Goals in Le Mans v Auxerre @ 21/10 - KO 19:00 GMT

When it comes to high-scoring affairs, these two teams are currently second and ninth in the Ligue Two standings. Poor defensive records are a main contributor to that though, and at the attacking end, each side are only averaging a shade over one goal per game.

Auxerre are the away team tonight, and they have failed to score in their last four on the road. They had a 0-0 draw, a pair of 1-0 defeats and a 2-0 loss. Overall this term they have fired a blank in six of their 10 away from home.

The hosts beat Orleans 3-2 in their last outing in front of their own fans, but prior to that they had netted once or fewer in seven of their nine at home. They have also kept four home clean sheets this season.

Marseille to have it tough at Rennes

Bet 2: Back Rennes & BTTS @ 9/2 - KO 19:45 GMT

In the top tier of French football, it's third versus second at Roazhon Park this evening, and I am expecting a home win with both teams scoring.

Expecting might be a slight exaggeration, but the value is definitely there at 9/2, as Rennes are on a roll at home. They have won their last five on the bounce there, and the signs are good for this selection as they only kept one clean sheet during that period.

Marseille will be the toughest test they have faced since that run began, but if we go back to their opening home fixture of the campaign, they actually beat PSG 2-1.

The visitors are unbeaten in eight in the league, but they have been beaten twice on their travels - including a 3-1 loss at 18th placed, Amiens.

West Ham to remain unbeaten under Moyes

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Sheffield United v West Ham @ 5/2 - KO 20:00 GMT

The Premier League gets back underway at Bramall Lane tonight, and with David Moyes now in charge at West Ham again, I fancy them to be able to earn a draw.

The Blades have actually only won four times at home this season, so despite only being two points behind fifth place, they haven't exactly been dominant on their own patch.

Two of their last three at Bramall Lane have ended all square, and while they did win in the FA Cup last weekend, they have lost their last two Premier League matches - albeit at the Etihad and Anfield.

The Hammers have been revitalised under Moyes, and while the evidence is limited, they looked good in their 4-0 thrashing of Bournemouth. You know what you get with Moyes, and he would almost certainly take a point from this game.

