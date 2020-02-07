The Daily Acca: Robins to call the tune at Ashton Gate

Birmingham's run to come to an end

Bet 1: Back Bristol City @ 5/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

When I first looked at this fixture, I wasn't planning on backing against Birmingham, but the more I thought about, the more I believed that the Robins are good value for the win.

Lee Johnson's side have come through a bit of a sticky patch, to win their last four Championship games and put themselves back in the top six.

Perhaps most impressive of all, is that all four of those victories were to nil, and three of them were away from home.

Prior to their recent blip, results had been very good at Ashton Gate, so while Birmingham are seven unbeaten, with no loss in four on the road, the points should stay with the hosts this evening.

A further thing in Bristol City's favour is that the Blues were taken to extra time and penalties in the FA Cup on Tuesday, giving them little preparation time for this clash.

No clean sheets in Italy

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Roma v Bologna @ 4/7 - KO 19:45 GMT

Roma are down in fifth place in Serie A, and they are also out of the Coppa Italia. They come into this fixture without a win in three - two defeats and one draw - and while I wouldn't back against them returning to winning ways here, I can't see them keeping a clean sheet.

Paulo Fonseca's side have kept just the one clean sheet in their last 11 fixtures in front of their own fans, and that came back in November against the second from bottom, Brescia.

Bologna are 11th in the table, and they have won their last two - and lost just one of their last seven. Away from home they have netted in six of their last eight matches, and they have racked up six in their last three appearances.

Nothing to separate Alaves and Eibar

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Alaves in Eibar @ 11/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

We finish in Spain for what will hopefully be a draw between Alaves and Eibar.

These two teams are 15th and 16th in La Liga, with an identical record of six wins, six draws and 10 defeats - they even have the same goal difference.

Alaves have gone four without a win at home, but two of those were draws, with the other two being narrow one goal defeats to Real Madrid and Villarreal.

Eibar have drawn their last two outings, and two of their last three away from home in the league. Five of their six draws this term have come on the road, and I expect this to be their sixth this evening.

