The Daily Acca: Norwich to take at least a point

Another frustrating evening for Leicester

Bet 1: Back Norwich +1 Goal @ 11/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

The Canaries may well be bottom of the league and destined for the drop, but they have put in some decent performances this season, and have lost just one of their last four at Carrow Road - and that was a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.

The Foxes are third in the table and appear to be nailed on for a Champions League place, but their form has been iffy in 2020, as they have won just one of their last six in the league.

Jamie Vardy hasn't scored in a while, and while he will surely get chances against this Norwich defence, I wouldn't be certain of him putting them away.

Real Sociedad to boost their Champions League hopes

Bet 2: Back Sociedad @ 11/20 - KO 20:00 GMT

The hosts have won their last four in all competitions, and while two of those were in the Copa del Rey, they will certainly take confidence from the victories - especially as one was against Real Madrid.

Another victory in their game in hand this evening would see them draw level on points with Atletico Madrid in fourth, and with seven home wins already this season, it's hard to see them not achieving it.

Opponents, Real Valladolid, are in 15th, which is one place above where they finished last year. Relegation isn't too much of an issue at present as they have a seven point cushion to the bottom three, but they have won just one of their last eight on the road - losing four times.

Goals at both ends in Argentina

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Racing Club v Newells @ 11/10 - KO 22:00 GMT

Racing Club are the reigning champions in Argentina, and they are unbeaten since they returned from the winter break.

Newell's Old Boys are on an undefeated run of their own - seven matches to be precises - and while they will struggle to win tonight, they should be able to score.

The hosts do keep plenty of clean sheets, but the visitors have netted at least once in each of their last four on their travels, and in 10 away games this season, they have only failed to score a goal twice.

