The Daily Acca: Derby to earn a big three points

Derby manager - Phillip Cocu
Phillip Cocu has his side in better form in 2020
Paul Robinson has put together an 11/2 Daily Acca that starts with a Derby win over Fulham. Here are his selections:

- Back Derby @ 19/10
- Back Napoli @ 1/2
- Back Real Betis @ 40/85

The Acca pays approximately 11/2

Fulham to have their promotion hopes dented

Bet 1: Back Derby @ 19/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

The Rams are making a late bid for the Play-offs, although a return of just one point from their last two games has slightly derailed their chances.

Phillip Cocu's men really need to win this evening, and that's something that they have achieved in four of their last five at Pride Park.

Fulham will be the toughest test they have faced during that period, but the Cottagers were uncharacteristically poor in a shock 0-3 defeat to Barnsley last weekend, and they can be a touch inconsistent.

Napoli to continue their climb up the table

Bet 2: Back Napoli @ 1/2 - KO 19:45 GMT

Napoli have returned to form in recent weeks, as Gennaro Gattuso begins to settle in as manager.

Not only have they won matches against Inter and Lazio in the Coppa Italia, they have recorded victories in three of their last four in Serie A.

It will be difficult for them to make the top four this season, but they should be able to pick up another three points at the second from bottom, Brescia.

The hosts have only won once at home this term, and they have lost eight of their last 12.

Betis to get back on track

Bet 3: Back Real Betis @ 40/85 - KO 20:00 GMT

Real Betis have gone five without a win in all competitions - three draws and two defeats - but they should be able to get back to winning ways against Real Mallorca.

The visitors are third from bottom of La Liga, and while they managed a win against Alaves last time out, that was at home, and prior to that it had been four defeats in a row in all competitions.

Their record away from home this season is terrible as they have taken just one point from their 11 road trips.

Daily Acca 2019/20 P/L

Wagered: 210pts
Returned: 181.66pts
P/L: -28.34pts

Paul Robinson,

