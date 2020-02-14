The Daily Acca: Atletico Madrid to be beaten

Hull to remain winless

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Hull v Swansea @ 12/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

Hull are in the midst of a terrible run that has seen them take just one point from their last six outings, and lose their last four at home.

The problem I have tipping against them tonight is that Swansea are the visitors and they aren't in great form either.

It's just one win in seven in all competitions for the Welsh club, and they have won just one of their last eight on the road - and that was at Luton.

The draw has to be the best option in this game, and that has been the outcome in two of the last three meetings between the two sides.

Goals to flow at Molineux

Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Wolves v Leicester @ 11/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

Over 2.5 Goals is odds-against at Molineux tonight but I believe that to be wrong.

It would have landed in three of Wolves' last five in front of their own fans, and the two that missed out did so by just a single goal.

The Foxes meanwhile are on a run of six away league games on the spin end with three goals or more, and they have remained in good goalscoring form, despite the fact that Jamie Vardy has had a bit of a dry spell.

Valencia the value in front of their own fans

Bet 3: Back Valencia @ 11/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

Atletico Madrid travel to the Mestalla tonight and with the likes of Barcelona coming unstuck here recently, I can't see it being a good night for Diego Simeone and his players.

The visitors had gone five without a win in all competitions prior to their 1-0 victory over Granada last time out. They aren't the team they once were though, and they are down to fourth in the league - just four points clear of the team in eighth.

Valencia, who are seventh, can go above them with a win this evening, and that is the result they have achieved in five of their last six home La Liga fixtures - with the other being a draw with Real Madrid. They also remain undefeated at home this term.

