The Daily Acca: Dinamo Minsk to get off the mark

Gorodeya to break their duck

Bet 1: Back Gorodeya @ 21/10 - KO 15:00 BST

Belshina are new to the Belarus Premier League, as they finished as winners in the second tier last season to earn promotion.

Winning isn't something which they have been able to replicate this year though, as they head into today's home fixture having played two and lost two.

Opponents, Gorodeya, unfortunately have the same record this term, but they finished seventh of 16 last season, and away from home they won five of their 15 outings.

They appear to be the value bet this afternoon.

Value to be had in Burundi

Bet 2: Back BTTS in AS Inter Star v Ngozi City @ 5/4 - KO 15:00 BST

Over to Burundi now, for a top flight game that appears overpriced for both teams to find the net.

The hosts are the hot favourites for this clash, but they've actually won just one of their last seven matches.

Keeping clean sheets has been their main issue - they are currently on a run of nine games in a row to concede, however they only failed to score on two occasions during that run.

The visitors are second from bottom, but they have actually won their last two matches to give themselves a glimmer of hope.

Whether they can win here or not is another story, however, they have found the net in five of their last six on the road, and they should be able to make that six from seven today.

Dinamo Minsk to make it third time lucky

Bet 3: Back Dinamo Minsk @ 6/5 - KO 17:00 BST

Back to Belarus now, as Dinamo Minsk are worth chancing at odds-against to pick up their first points of the season.

It's been a strange start for Sergei Gurenko's side, as after finishing fourth last year, things haven't gone to plan this time around.

They lost their opener to a newly promoted side, before losing 3-2 at local rivals, Minsk. They showed good fight in the second half that day though - they trailed 3-0 at half time and then had a man sent off just before the hour.

Visitors, Torpedo BelAZ, have taken maximum points from their two outings, but they were beaten in seven of their 15 away games last term, and I think that Dinamo Minsk have the better overall profile - especially with home advantage.

