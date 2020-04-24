The Daily Acca: A 14/1 Treble from Belarus

Dinamo Minsk to bust a few coupons

Bet 1: Back FC Smolevichi & Draw @ 5/6 - KO 16:00 BST

The hosts are new to the Belarusian top flight, and they have only taken three points from their opening five matches. All three of those points came from draws though, which means that they have only been beaten twice - both times by a narrow one goal margin.

Dinamo Minsk are the visitors this afternoon, but last year's fourth placed finishers have hardly set the world alight this season either.

Leonid Kuchuk's men are in 12th, having won two and lost three - with both of their victories coming at home. On their travels it's two defeats from two, and they haven't won away in the league since September 2019 - a run of seven matches.

All square at Neman Grodno

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Neman Grodno v Energetyk-BGU @ 2/1 - KO 18:00 BST

The other fixture in the Belarus Premier League today should be a pretty tight affair, as while Energetyk-BGU won their opening three games of the campaign, they have since lost their last two.

Neman Grodno lost their first and most recent outing, but in-between times, they beat Vitebsk and shared the spoils with Shakhtyor and Belshina.

Both of their defeats were away from home, and in the league they have lost just one of their last seven, if we include games from last season.

FC Orsha to retain their supremacy

Bet 3: Back FC Orsha @ 17/10 - KO 12:00 BST (Sat)

We drop down to the Belarusian second tier for our third and final leg of the Daily Acca, with this one being a Saturday noon KO.

FC Orsha finished 10th of 15 in this division last year, winning just four of their 14 away matches. Interestingly though, one of those four successes came on this ground, as they completed the double over Slonim with a 1-3 win.

They have started this season well too - winning their opener last weekend over Lida, scoring three goals in the process.

The same can't be said of Slonim though, as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Volna, and they also ended the previous campaign third from bottom of the league. They lost half of their home games, and it's three defeats from their last four in front of their own fans.

