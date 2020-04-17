The Daily Acca: Goals to flow in basement battle

Struggling duo to go all out for the win

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Belshina v Smolevichi-STI @ 6/5 - KO 15:30 BST

These two teams have struggled since their promotion to the Premier League, as after four games of the current campaign, they sit in the bottom two places in the division.

The hosts have taken one point, while the visitors have gone one better, with two. Goals have been hard to come by for the two teams, but the last time they met last year, the score was 1-1.

I believe there is a good chance of goals at both ends again today, given that the pair of them will know how vital it is to get their first win under their belts. Odds-against is too big to refuse.

Away side to prove hard to beat

Bet 2: Back Slutsk & Draw @ 9/5 - KO 17:30 BST

Shakhytor finished in third place last season, but things haven't been going as well this term. They have won just once, and they haven't managed to find the net in any of their last three games, in all competitions.

Slutsk, on the other hand, have taken seven points from a possible 12, and are in fourth place in the table. Their only defeat came at the hands of reigning champions, Dinamo Brest, and they won their only away fixture - scoring three goals. They also finished the previous campaign with four away wins from their last eight on the road.

Goals to flow with Isloch involved

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Isloch v Slavia Mozyr @ 1/1 - KO 12:00 BST (Sat)

We finish with Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, in a game where I can't see either side keeping a clean sheet.

Isloch were beaten 3-1 last weekend, which was their second match in a row to see BTTS backers collect. Five of their last seven in front of their own fans have had goals at both ends, and with six conceded this season, only one other team have conceded more.

The visitors drew 0-0 when they were last in action, but all three of their league matches prior to that had seen this selection land.

They were also good for goals away from home last year - netting in nine of their 15 - which isn't a bad record for what was a newly promoted club.

It is also worth noting that this fixture last season finished 2-1.

