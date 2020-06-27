The Daily Acca: Leeds to get back to winning ways

Leeds to settle their nerves

Bet 1: Back Leeds 4/6 - KO 15:00 BST

Both Leeds and Fulham returned to action with defeats, and with Brentford beating West Brom last night, the race for automatic promotion is a bit less clear-cut than it appeared.

Marcelo Bielsa's side can move back to the top of the table with a victory this afternoon, and I expect them to get the job done. They play with such a high intensity that I can forgive them a loss in their first game back, and I am not of the mindset that they will blow another promotion.

Scott Parker's visitors are a good team in their own right, but they don't quite have the quality of their opponents, and they will likely come up short here.

Lazio to keep in touch with Juve

Bet 2: Back Lazio @ 17/20 - KO 20:45 BST

Lazio's title hopes were dealt a blow on their return to action, as they blew a 0-2 lead to lose 3-2 at Atalanta. That's not like losing to a mid-table side though, and they absolutely need to win today to have any chance of catching Juventus.

Fiorentina could only draw with Brescia in their first game back, and they are only 13th in the table this season. Prior to the break they had won just one of seven in all competitions, and I am just surprised at how close the hosts are to evens.

No mistake for Atleti

Bet 3: Back Atletico Madrid to win to nil @ 4/6 - KO 21:00 BST

Diego Simeone's men have meant business since La Liga returned, as they have taken 10 points from four games, and all but secured their place in next season's Champions League.

Today they face Deportivo Alaves, a side who have dropped to 15th place following three defeats from their four matches. They failed to find the net in all three losses, and last weekend they were thrashed 6-0 at Celta Vigo.

