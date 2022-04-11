Copa Libertadores Tips: Boca & Palmeiras to send out statements to their groups

Boca to embarrass Bolivians

Boca Juniors v Always Ready

Tuesday, 23:15

As predicted in my opening week, Always Ready were able to make the most of their home advantage against Corinthians, but back on a level playing field in Argentina, the Bolivians will be brought down a peg or two on Tuesday evening.

Boca will be bitterly disappointed with their defeat against Deportivo Cali, but they've been presented with the perfect fixture to rectify that result and get three points on the board.

Away from the high altitude in La Paz, Always Ready won't be prepared for the wrath they will face at La Bombonera.

Last year, Always Ready conceded nine goals in three away matches, losing two and somehow coming away with a 0-0 draw away to Internacional, despite having less than 25% possession. They were completely outplayed in three of those matches and as all Bolivian teams do away from home in this tournament, they looked completely out of place.

Boca faced The Strongest last campaign, comfortably beating the Bolivian giants 3-0 at home, barely needing to get out of first gear all game.

The Argentinians home record in this competition is ridiculous. They didn't concede a single goal in five matches last campaign at La Bombonera. In fact, they've only conceded twice in their last fifteen home Copa Libertadores matches.

Prior to their defeat against Cali last week, Boca had only lost one in 18, and it won't be Always Ready adding to that short list on Tuesday.

Back Boca -1 and to keep a clean sheet through the Bet Builder option at 1.705/7 with a one point stake.



Champions to continue firing

Palmeiras v Independiente Petrolero

Wednesday, 01:30

The reigning Champions ventured to Venezuela last week to take on Deportivo Tachira, a team who famously beat Brazil's Internacional last campaign. They are certainly no pushovers at home, and are the dominant team in their domestic league, but Palmeiras played them off the park, embarrassing them 4-0.

Back on home soil, the Brazilians, who scored fourteen goals in their three home group matches last campaign, clearly know where the back of the net is, and their relentless attacking approach never seems to ease off, even when the game is already done and dusted - as last week proved.

As mentioned above, Bolivian teams do not play well away from home and debutants Petrolero, who were unfortunate to not win their opening match against Emelec, were often exposed and if they play like that against the Brazilians, they will be punished heavily.

Using the Bet Builder option, back Palmeiras to be leading at HT, score in each half and keep their opponents at bay at 2.01/1.

Four more selections to come in a new column dropping later in the week.