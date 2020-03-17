Football Bet of the Day: Sweet on backing Sugar

Strike against the Union

Coastal Union v Mtibwa Sugar

Wednesday March 18, 13:30

Goztepe did their part last night, but Rizespor drew a blank in a 2-0 defeat, and our wait for a goal from the 61st minute to the last proved to be in vain.

These are extraordinary times, so FBOTD will be a bit different today. From now until Wednesday afternoon, we'll be focusing on the Tanzanian Premier League game between Coastal Union and Mtibwa Sugar, and then after that game concludes, there'll be another match on Wednesday evening to look forward to.

Coastal Union are having a strong season in the Liga Kuu Bara, and it's not beyond the realms of possibility that they could nail down a place in the CAF Confederation Cup. However, their recent form is pretty underwhelming, with just two wins from the last six games. At the Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga, Coastal Union have only taken maximum points from two of their last six matches.

Mtibwa Sugar are just three points above the dropzone, but they are on the charge. After a horrendous run that saw them collect just two points from nine matches, Wana Tam Tam have put together a five-match unbeaten sequence. In the reverse fixture in late October, Mtibwa Sugar won 2-1.

If we are looking at recent form, the hosts look too short for the win at [1.6], so let's lay them.

