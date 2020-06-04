Bundesliga Tactical Preview: Haaland's absence to help Dortmund

Thuram & Plea movement key to breaking down Freiburg

Freiburg v Borussia Monchengladbach

Friday, 19:30

Live on BT Sport 1

As predicted, Freiburg lined up in an extremely defensive formation for the visit of Bayer Leverkusen last weekend. They spent long periods camped in a 4-6-0 shape that attempted to simply frustrate the visitors by denying them any space in which to play in the final third - and it almost worked.

Kai Havertz scored the winner after a brilliant piece of movement between himself and Leon Bailey; their clever one-two broke through the Freiburg shell thanks to the subtlety - and lateness - of Havertz's run into the number ten space. That kind of ingenuity is what Monchengladbach need if they are to take the three points.

Like Havertz's goal, three of Monchengladbach four goals against Union Berlin last week were built down the left wing. Marcus Thuram's unusual movement infield, coupled with how Alassane Plea drifts out wide to create, can provide the impetus to break through the Freiburg defence.

Bailey-led counter-attacks to create end-to-end game

Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich

Saturday, 14:30

Live on BT Sport 1

In the reverse fixture back in November, Leon Bailey scored twice on the counter-attack as Bayern held 75% possession but couldn't defend the huge spaces behind their high defensive line. The league leaders are considerably more organised now Hans Flick is more settled in the job, but they remain vulnerable to the sort of lethal counters that Bailey and Havertz can start.

Bailey will start on the left wing, away from the impenetrable Alphonso Davies and working behind the vulnerable Benjamin Pavard. Havertz will drop off the front line to receive the first pass after Leverkusen win possession, then instantly look to fire a ball behind Pavard into Bailey. It worked brilliantly at the Allianz Arena, while Bailey performed well against the compact Freiburg defence last week.

However, Bayern are unstoppable at the moment, playing with a calm ruthlessness that suggests empty stadiums are helping them focus. Their 5-0 win last weekend was characterised by variety: Flick's team can score from set-pieces, crosses from wide, Thomas Muller's movement in the number ten, or just a flash of brilliance from Robert Lewandowski. Leverkusen might score a couple, but there is no chance of them keeping a clean sheet.

Nkunku versus Drager to sink Paderborn

RB Leipzig v Paderborn

Saturday, 14:30

Live on BT Sport 2

Paderborn's 6-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund suggests the visitors to Leipzig this weekend will be easily beaten. The way in which they crumbled after conceding the opener in the second half betrayed their low confidence, and nine points adrift at the foot of the Bundesliga they are unlikely to be motivated to take the sort of injury risks involved with playing with intensity at the moment.

The key battle is between Christopher Nkunku, who has five goals and 13 assists in the Bundesliga this season, and right-back Mohamed Drager. He was particularly poor against Dortmund, turned inside out by Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard as well as frequently caught out of position.

Drager stands little chance of improving on his performance up against Nkunku, who drifts across the width of the pitch in a complex role defined loosely as the left winger in a narrow 4-2-2-2. The Frenchman sits in the half-spaces as much as he drifts out wide, and his movement, dribbling, and pace will no doubt cause Drager all kinds of problems.

Haaland's absence and Can's return to assist Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund v Hertha Berlin

Saturday, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Hertha Berlin are a well-organised side who should be able to prevent Dortmund from playing at their fluid best while in possession. They have won three of their four games since the Bundesliga return, keeping clean sheets in three, but that still doesn't mean they can win points against a Dortmund side that showed the benefits last weekend of a more fluid front three.

Erling Haaland's injury meant Thorgan Hazard started up front with Jadon Sancho and Julian Brandt in support, and that made Dortmund much sharper in the counter press; the Norwegian is ruthless in front of goal, but his link play and agility don't particularly fit Lucien Favre's tactics.

Emre Can's return is also a major boost for Dortmund, who look more assured in central midfield with his control of possession. That ought to curtail the influence of Matheus Cunha, who plays in the centre-left spaces that Can is tasked with cleaning up. It might be a slog, but Dortmund should have enough to grind their way to three points.