Bundesliga Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW25

Gladbach to prevent freefall with away win

Augsburg v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Friday, 19:30

Borussia Mönchengladbach have been on a nightmare run since revealing this season would be Marco Rose's last at the helm, but a trip to Augsburg offers an opportunity to stop the rot. Rose's men failed to hold on against 10 men in the reverse fixture, but Infogol gives then a 56% chance of victory against opponents whose home xGF of 0.95 per game is the worst in the league.

Mainz to earn big win in battle to avoid drop

Mainz v Freiburg

Saturday, 14:30

Despite drawing a blank against Schalke last time out, Mainz still have safety in their sights and a win over Freiburg would represent a huge step in the right direction. Infogol anticipates a home win for Bo Svensson's side, with their opponents having ridden their luck somewhat in recent victories, though Jean-Philippe Mateta - the hat-trick hero in the reverse fixture - is no longer at the club.

Union to grind out a win against Köln

Union Berlin v Köln

Saturday, 14:30

Köln's position in the table remains precarious, and defeat at Stadion An der Alten Försterei would increase the pressure on Markus Gisdol's team. Union are favourites to build on a home xGA record which only RB Leipzig can better, and Infogol anticipates a low-scoring clash with a less than 50-% chance of both sides finding the net in the capital.

Free-scoring Bayern to continue title push

Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich

Saturday, 14:30

Bayern were made to work for a win in Bremen at the end of last season, but a return of 2.58 xGF across the last five at home and in Europe points to a busier game than the 1-0 at Weserstadion in June. Werder are in better shape than at the end of last season, but are averaging less than one xG per game at home and Infogol doesn't expect that to be enough against the defending champions.

Wolfsburg to keep Schalke cast adrift

Wolfsburg v Schalke

Saturday, 14:30

Schalke's away record of 0.85 xGF and 2.35 xGA per game tells its own story, and things are unlikely to change against a Wolfsburg side unbeaten all season at Wolkswagen-Arena. Oliver Glasner's side scored both their goals inside half an hour in the reverse fixture, and Infogol doesn't anticipate the Champions League contenders being caused any problems on Saturday afternoon.

Dortmund to increase Hertha's relegation nerves

Borussia Dortmund v Hertha Berlin

Saturday, 17:30

Dortmund have seen their performances improve of late in real and xG terms, making European progress as a result and even giving Bayern Munich a fright last weekend. That won't be welcome news for a Hertha side beaten 1-0 at Signal Iduna Park last season, with Infogol's model making the visitors favourites to suffer a seventh away defeat of the season and remain in real relegation danger.

Leverkusen to shut out Arminia

Bayer Leverkusen v Arminia Bielefeld

Sunday, 12:30

Last week's win at Borussia-Park kept Leverkusen's top four hopes alive, and the team with the second-best away xGA record in the league now has to produce more of the same at home. Visitors Arminia were better in an attacking sense last weekend but were still unable to prevent their goalless run stretching to four games, and Infogol can see four becoming five on Sunday.

Leipzig to triumph in top four battle

RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt

Sunday, 14:30

Leipzig can't afford any more slip-ups if they want to pip Bayern to the title, and a midweek European exit means all their focus can now be on domestic affairs. Sunday's opponents Eintracht Frankfurt have had a little wobble of late, but have their own top four hopes at stake and are not expected to make things easy for Julian Nagelsmann's hosts. Die Roten Bullen's home record will be tested to its fullest, but they should have just about enough.

Spoils to be shared in mid-table clash in Stuttgart

Stuttgart v Hoffenheim

Sunday, 17:00

Just three points separate Stuttgart and Hoffenheim ahead of Sunday's meeting, and both sides have been creating a fair bit in front of goal. According to Infogol's model, both teams have the same chance of victory at Mercedes-Benz Arena, and we could well see another draw after they played out a six-goal thriller in a topsy-turvy encounter back in November.

